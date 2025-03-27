Karnataka: Home minister directs cops to intensify enforcement on multiple fronts

Karwar: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has directed the police department to intensify enforcement across multiple fronts, including cracking down on drug trafficking through the Goa border, curbing illegal liquor transport, strengthening cybercrime monitoring, and ensuring road safety.

Chairing a review meeting at the district police superintendent’s office on Wednesday, the minister stressed the need for enhanced vigilance. He directed police officers across Uttara Kannada to visit schools and colleges regularly to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse. He warned that strict action would be taken against officers under whose jurisdiction drug-related activities are detected.

Dr. Parameshwara instructed officials to collect data on both authorized and unauthorized home stays in the district, take action against illegal establishments, and monitor the supply of liquor at such locations. He also directed officials to keep a close watch on foreign nationals residing in the region, ensuring they possess proper documentation. Parties held at homestays and resorts must be monitored for possible drug use, he added.

Expressing concern over the high number of road accidents in the district, Dr. Parameshwara highlighted that 589 people had lost their lives and 3,899 were injured in the past 2.5 years, with most incidents occurring on national highways. He instructed officials to identify accident-prone areas, install necessary safety measures, and repair black spots in coordination with the National Highways Authority.

The minister also addressed the issue of cybercrime, urging officers to thoroughly investigate cases and ensure prompt registration of complaints. He noted that Uttara Kannada ranks second in the state for fake news circulation and called for a stronger social media monitoring mechanism to curb misinformation.

Commending the police department for their response during the Shiruru landslide and Kali River bridge collapse incidents, he praised Uttara Kannada SP M. Narayan for his proactive approach and close coordination with public representatives and citizens.