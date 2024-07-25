Karnataka: Holiday declared for schools, PU Colleges in various districts due to heavy rain

Dharwad: District Administrations in various districts have declared holiday for schools and PU Colleges due to heavy rain.



Following incessant rainfall and cold winds across the district, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu has declared a holiday for all anganwadi, pre-primary, primary, high schools, and pre-university colleges on July 25 and 26.

In a statement, the DC noted that most parts of the district have been experiencing incessant rainfall and a cool breeze.

"A holiday has been declared for all anganwadi, pre-primary schools, private, aided, government primary schools, high schools, and pre-university colleges in the district for the health and safety of children," she said.

The DC instructed the Deputy Director of Public Instruction and the Deputy Director of Pre-University Education to compensate for these holidays by conducting additional classes on future public holidays.

Similarly, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan has declared holidays for primary and high schools in six taluks on July 25 and 26 due to heavy rain.

Holidays have been declared for schools in Belagavi, Khanapur, Bailhongal, Kittur, Chikkodi, and Nippani taluks. PU colleges in Belagavi, Khanapur, Bailhongal, and Kittur will also be closed.

In Uttara Kannada district, which has been experiencing heavy rain for the last few days, holidays have been declared for all government and private schools, PU colleges, ITI, and diploma colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Dandeli, and Joida on July 25.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall in some parts of the Udupi district on Thursday morning, schools and PU colleges in Kundapur, Byndoor, Hebri, and Karkala taluks have been closed.