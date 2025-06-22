Karnataka: HK Patil Writes to CM Siddaramaiah to Address Illegal Mining Investigations

Raichur: Even as senior Congress leader and Aland MLA BR Patil’s audio clip on irregularities in housing scheme allotments continues to generate political heat, another senior party leader and cabinet colleague of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, HK Patil, has made waves by penning a detailed seven-page letter to the CM, expressing serious concern over the sluggish progress in investigating illegal mining cases in the state.



“I have written the letter not for any personal or political motive, but because I want this government to earn a good name and to ensure justice is served in the interest of the state and its people. I have already shared the letter with the CM, and I am confident he will take it seriously,” he told reporters in Raichur on Saturday.

Patil serves as the Minister of Tourism, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Siddaramaiah government.

According to Patil, about 12,000 cases of illegal mining have been registered in the state, but only 7 percent have undergone investigation, and within that, just 2 percent have reached the trial stage, amounting to a mere 0.2 percent of total cases resulting in a verdict.

“This raises serious concerns,” he said, adding that the issue needs a logical conclusion and accountability.

The minister also raised concerns about the handling of mining cases by investigative agencies. He noted that while nine cases had been handed over to the CBI, the agency returned six, taking up only three.

“Even the SIT has not completed investigations in many of the cases,” he observed.

Reiterating his commitment to public accountability, Patil said the letter was written with the sole intention of safeguarding state interests and ensuring that such major irregularities do not go unchecked.