Karnataka High Court Upholds Congress MLA’s Arrest by Ed in Illegal Online Betting Case

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka upheld the arrest of Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra by sleuths of Directorate of Enforcement, Bengaluru zonal office in August this year, in connection with cheating public in illegal online betting case.

While hearing a writ petition filed by R.D. Chaitra, wife of Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra, High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday dismissed the writ petition in which the petitioner termed the arrest of her husband as illegal, arbitrary and in violation of fundamental rights.

ED, Bengaluru zonal office, arrested the Congress MLA under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. K.C. Veerendra was arrested by ED sleuths from Gangtok, Sikkim in August this year in connection with illegal online and offline betting and ferried to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing investigations by ED into the illegal online betting case, sleuths have conducted multiple searches at various locations and seized properties belonging to arrested Congress MLA.

In one of the searches by ED on October 9, the sleuths seized 24 carat gold bullion weighing 40 kgs worth Rs 50.33 crore from two lockers in Challakere of Chitradurga district. K.C. Veerendra.

On another date, ED sleuths seized assets worth Rs 103 crore in the form of around 21 kgs gold bars, cash, gold and silver accessories, bank accounts and high-end vehicles. As of October 9 seizure made by ED sleuths in the illegal online betting case was more than Rs 150 crore.