Karnataka High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Valmiki Scam

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered a probe by sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, falling under the state government, from Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe constituted by the State Government.

It is alleged that out of Rs 187 crore earmarked for the projects of the year 2024-25 under the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Rs 88 crore were transferred to unauthorized accounts of Union Bank of India, M.G. road branch, Bengaluru city into multiple accounts of various accounts alleged under the patronage of many influential persons including bank officials.

A petitioner and expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatn stated on his social networking site the alleged misappropriation case in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation has been transferred to CBI.

Yatnal stated he along with former ministers-Kumar Bangarappa, Arvind Limbavalli and Ramesh Jarkiholi petitioned the High Court to transfer the case to CBI suspecting the probe by SIT under State Government could cover-up the alleged financial irregularities under pressure from ruling Congress party run State Government.

Exuding confidence in the CBI probe, Yatnal said “I am sure that the CBI will bring culprits to book and ensure justice.”

Another petitioner and former BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali stated “Let those who misused the money earmarked for the development of the Scheduled Tribes be severely punished.