Karnataka HC Stays Govt Order Capping Movie Ticket Prices at Rs 200

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the state government’s September 12 notification that capped the maximum price of cinema tickets at Rs 200.

The order came on a batch of petitions filed by film exhibitors and theatre owners who challenged the state’s decision, arguing that the cap was arbitrary and detrimental to the industry’s financial viability.

The petitioners contended that fixing a uniform ceiling on ticket prices disregards factors such as theatre location, infrastructure, and operational costs. They also argued that such interference violates their right to conduct business under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

After hearing the matter, the court granted an interim stay on the notification, offering relief to theatre owners until the final hearing.

The state government had earlier defended the cap as a consumer-friendly move to ensure affordable access to cinema. The matter will be taken up for further hearing in due course.