Karnataka HC Seeks Report on Bengaluru Stampede

Bengaluru: On Thursday, a day after the tragic Bengaluru stampede that killed at least 11, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to file a detailed report on the incident outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The incident occurred during a public event organised to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory in the IPL 2025 season. Thousands of fans had gathered at the venue, leading to overcrowding and chaos, which resulted in the deadly stampede.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the High Court expressed deep concern over the lack of crowd management.

The court further asked the Siddaramaiah-led government to explain the sequence of events and the preventive measures taken.

Granting a week's time, the court has sought details regarding permissions, deployment of police, emergency response teams, and accountability for lapses, if any.