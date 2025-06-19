Karnataka HC Halts SIT Probe Against HD Kumaraswamy in Land Encroachment Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy by putting a temporary hold on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into alleged land encroachment in Kethaganahalli village, Ramanagara district.



The SIT was constituted by the state government in January 2025 to examine accusations of Kumaraswamy's involvement in illegal land occupation.

Challenging the legality of the probe, the former chief minister moved the High Court, questioning the procedural foundation of the investigation team.

During the hearing on Thursday, Justice E S Indiresh pointed out that there appeared to be no official notification accompanying the government order that had established the SIT.

Taking note of this lapse, the court stayed both the SIT's formation and the summons issued to Kumaraswamy until the matter is heard further.

The High Court also directed the government advocate to respond to the petition.

Senior advocate Udaya Holla and advocate Nishanth AV represented Kumaraswamy in court.

The ruling comes as a notable reprieve for the JD(S) leader, who has alleged political vendetta behind the SIT action.

Kumaraswamy has maintained that the land in question was legally acquired by him in 1984 and has long accused the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, of orchestrating a targeted campaign against him.

Slamming the ongoing land survey in Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy had called it a politically driven move.

"Earlier, SITs were headed by IPS officers. Now even IAS officers are leading them," he remarked sarcastically.

He also questioned the legitimacy of the complaints and claimed to possess evidence implicating others in unlawful land dealings.

"I haven't looted government land like Siddaramaiah. Let them investigate. I have nothing to hide," he alleged.