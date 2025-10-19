Karnataka HC Directs RSS To File Fresh Petition For Route March In Chittapur on Nov 2

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka High Court on Sunday directed Ashok Patil, who sought permission to hold the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pathasanchalana in Chittapur, to submit a fresh application to the Deputy Commissioner proposing to hold the event on November 2, 2025.

The court said the new application should include details of the route, venue, timing, and responses to the queries earlier raised by the Taluka Executive Magistrate.

Ashok Patil approached the High Court after the Chittapur Taluk administration denied permission for the proposed 3-km RSS route march, which was scheduled to be held on October 19, starting and ending at Bajaj Kalyana Mantapa in Chittapur.

The Tahsildar rejected the request, citing possible law and order concerns as two other organisations — Bhima Army and Bharatiya Dalit Panther — had also planned rallies at the same venue and time.

When the bench asked whether the petitioner would be willing to hold the event on another date to avoid conflict, the petitioner’s counsel proposed November 2, 2025, as an alternative.

The court instructed that copies of the new application be furnished to the Taluka Executive Magistrate and the Chittapur Police Inspector. It further directed all three authorities — the Deputy Commissioner, Tahsildar, and Police — to consider the request in light of the court’s observations and relevant provisions of law and to submit an action-taken report by October 24, 2025.

The bench said the matter would be taken up again on October 24 at 2.30 pm.

The petition was heard by Justice MGS. Kamal, with Senior Advocate Arun Shyam M. appearing on behalf of Advocate Kadloor Satyanarayana, counsel for the petitioner, while Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty represented the State.

The route march in Chittapur had drawn attention as Chittapur is the home constituency of Minister for IT-BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, who recently wrote to the Chief Minister urging restrictions on RSS activities in public and government spaces.