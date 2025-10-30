Karnataka HC Directs RSS Convenor to Attend Meet on Chittapur Route March

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed RSS convenor for Kalaburagi, Ashok Patil, to participate in the meeting at the Advocate General’s office in connection with the proposed Pathasanchalana (route march) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Chittapur. The meeting is scheduled on November 5 at 5 pm.

Patil had approached the High Court after the Chittapur taluk administration denied permission for the three-kilometre march that was originally scheduled for October 19. The administration had denied permission as other organisations too wanted to hold a similar program on the same day.

“I could not attend the peace committee meeting scheduled on October 28 as per the directions of the High Court due to personal reasons. The court has now directed me to be present on November 5 along with my legal counsel and two others. The meeting is at AG's office,” Patil told Deccan Chronicle.

The matter has been listed for Nov 7.

Patil had moved the High Court on October 19 after the permission for the route march was denied by the taluk administration. When the bench inquired if the petitioner was willing to change the date to avoid potential conflicts, the counsel suggested November 2 as an alternative. The court then adjourned the matter to October 24 for further hearing.

On October 24, the High Court had directed the district administration to hold a meeting with all organisers, including the RSS and other groups, seeking permission for route marches or similar events in Chittapur.

The administration subsequently held a meeting on October 28, but it ended without consensus as all groups maintained that they would go ahead with their programmes on November 2. While RSS representatives attended the meeting, Patil was absent due to personal reasons.

The proposed march in Chittapur drew attention as it is the home constituency of IT-BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, who recently wrote to the Chief Minister urging restrictions on RSS activities in public and government spaces.