Karnataka HC Directs Authorities to Meet All Organisers of Chittapur Marches

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka High Court has directed the district authorities to hold a meeting with all organisers, including the RSS and other groups, who wish to conduct route marches or similar programmes in Chittapur.

The directive came while hearing a petition filed by RSS leader Ashok Patil, seeking permission to peacefully conduct a Pathasanchalana (route march) in Chittapur town on the same date.

Initially, the RSS had planned to hold the march on October 19, but it was cancelled following the taluk administration order. The organisation then approached the High Court, which asked it to submit a fresh application to the Deputy Commissioner, after RSS proposing the revised date of November 2, 2025. The case was scheduled for hearing today.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Patil said, “The court held the hearing today. The government, through the Advocate General, stated that they have received the letter from the RSS and they are examining it. He also stated that the administration had received letters from various organisations seeking to hold programmes on the same day. The court directed the authorities to hold a meeting with all organisers on October 28 and listed the matter for further hearing on October 30 to report the outcome of the meeting.”

He added, “We are not sure whether it will be held in Aland or Kalaburagi.”