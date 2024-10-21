Karnataka HC denies bail to former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault. Justice M Nagaprasanna also rejected two anticipatory bail pleas of the former Hassan MP. In August 2024, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal, submitted a 2,144-page chargesheet.

The chargesheet relates to a case where Prajwal is accused of raping a woman who worked as domestic help for his family. There are two rape cases against the JD(S) leader and a sexual assault case against him. Prajwal is the son of Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.





