Karnataka HC Allows Russian Mother, Children to Return to Russia

The Karnataka High Court on Friday allowed the Union government to send a Russian woman and her two children back to Russia by issuing necessary travel documents. Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad passed the order after Additional Solicitor-General K. Arvind Kamath informed the court that the DNA report of the second daughter, Ama (5), born in India, was communicated to the Russian government. Russia subsequently granted her citizenship and issued an emergency travel document (ETD) valid until October 9.

The order came while disposing of a petition filed in July by Dror Shlomo Goldstein, an Israeli national and father of the children, who had sought a direction to the Centre not to deport the minors immediately. The government had earlier informed the court that the second daughter lacked proper birth records and travel documents, preventing her immediate return.

The petitioner’s advocate urged the court to consider the children’s interests, noting that the father had cared for all three children for a long period before leaving India.