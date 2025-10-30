Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing on Dharmasthala Mass Burial FIR to Nov 12

BENGALURU: Regarding petitions by activists-Girish Mattanavar, Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, Jayanth and Vittal Gowda quashing of First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged mass burials at Dharmasthala of Dakshina Kannada, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday adjourned hearing to November 12.

The activists in their petitions appealed to the High Court to quash the FIR that was registered to probe their own allegations of mass burials at Dharmasthala, a popular Hindu pilgrim centre in Dakshina Kannada. The FIR was registered at Dharmasthala police station.

It may be recalled here that based on the FIR of the activists, the State Government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of mass burials. Over the petitions of activists seeking quashing of FIR on mass burials, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok accused “It was a smear campaign against Dharmasthala sponsored by the State Government.”

He demanded suitable action against those involved in spreading misinformation on Dharmasthala and asked the State Government to initiate appropriate action against erring persons.

Reacting to the petitions, Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar told reporters in Bengaluru “SIT will submit its report to the High Court. Legal team will instruct the SIT or legal team along with SIT to submit whatever is necessary or required.”

Parameshwar said he cannot comment without going through the petitions of the activists filed before the High Court.