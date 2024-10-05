Karnataka govt. to appoint SP rank officers to tackle cybercrime

Speaking to reporters after visiting the National Forensic Science University campus in Dharwad, Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that Karnataka currently has 43 CEN police stations, each headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) officers. SP-ranked officers will be appointed in the coming days.

Parameshwara also briefed about the department's plans for specialized training programs for CEN station staff. He added that the National Forensic Science University would play a crucial role in supporting the state police department.

In response to the rising cybercrime incidents, the government will provide specialized training to officers and personnel for modern crime investigations, ensuring that cybercrimes are investigated in accordance with new laws.

"Crimes are evolving, and so are the methods of investigation. Just like we provide specific training to intelligence division personnel, CEN police station staff will be provided with training in handling modern cybercrimes," Parameshwara said.

Parameshwara also highlighted the state government’s battle against the drug menace.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set up a special task force to fight the drug menace. Last year, drugs worth Rs 150 crore have been seized, and precautionary measures are being taken," he said.

Awareness programs have been launched, and a close watch is being kept on foreign nationals residing in Bengaluru, particularly those from African nations. Over the last year, many students involved in the drug trade have been deported to their respective countries.