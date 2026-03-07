Taken Strict Measures To Curb Cybercrime In Karnataka: Home Minister

Bengaluru : Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said the state government had taken strict measures to curb cybercrime, including the establishment of specialised units and expanding cyber police infrastructure across the state. He was speaking after inaugurating the third annual cybercrime investigation summit "CIDECODE", organised by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research Centre in Bengaluru, a statement issued by his office said.

"Karnataka is not just a state; it is a global brand. When the world looks at Bengaluru, it sees the future of innovation. We have a robust and highly secure digital ecosystem," Parameshwara said.

The minister said the government had set up specialised cybercrime units equipped with advanced skills, training and technology to investigate cyberattacks and gather digital evidence.

He noted that 43 Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police stations have been established across districts and major cities in the state.

"Our government is committed to ensuring cybersecurity for our citizens," he said.

Parameshwara added that the state has created a supportive ecosystem for cybersecurity innovation by working with companies specialising in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity compliance and risk management.

He said cooperation with the private sector and international organisations was important to tackle emerging cyber threats, including dark web activities, cryptocurrency tracking, financial fraud and strengthening digital forensic laboratories.

The minister said the establishment of the Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research Centre (CCITR) has helped in strengthening cybercrime investigations and in building research capacity.

According to him, the centre has trained over 62,000 personnel, including police officers and members of various state and central agencies.

"Cybercrime is not limited to any geographical region. It is borderless, technology-driven and constantly evolving," Parameshwara said.

State Director General and Inspector General of Police M A Saleem, Cyber Command DGP Pranav Mohanty, Infosys Foundation trustee Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar and Data Security Council of India CEO Vinayak Godse were among those present on the occasion.