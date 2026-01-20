Karnataka Govt Suspends DGP K. Ramachandra Rao Over Obscene Conduct

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has suspended Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement), following allegations of obscene conduct.

The order, cites prima facie violation of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. Suspension was enforced under Rule 3(1)(a) of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, pending inquiry.

The officer has been barred from leaving headquarters without prior approval and will receive subsistence allowance as per rules.