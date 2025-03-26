Karnataka Govt ramps up efforts to boost groundwater levels

Bidar: In a bid to help farmers combat erratic rainfall and dwindling groundwater levels, the Karnataka government has ramped up efforts to boost groundwater levels by constructing more farm ponds across Bidar district.



Chairing a district review meeting, Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology Eshwar B. Khandre who is also the in-charge minister of Bidar district instructed officials to accelerate the initiative, ensuring that government funds benefit small, marginal, and SC/ST farmers. Officials informed the minister that 334 farm ponds have already been built this year, and more will follow.

He instructed the Joint Director of Agriculture to ensure the implementation of this initiative.

The Minister urged officials from Raitha Samparka Kendras and Watershed Departments to actively engage with farmers and raise awareness about the benefits of farm ponds. He highlighted that the collected water would be crucial for irrigation during dry spells.

Khandre directed officials to take preventive measures and ensure that water supply reaches affected villages without delay. He stressed that any reported crisis must be resolved within 24 hours.

Residents of Rakshiyal, Karkhiyal (Aurad taluk), and Jainapur, Dharajwadi (Bhalki taluk) have already raised concerns about drinking water shortage. The Minister directed the officials to take necessary steps. Authorities said that 70 villages across the district could face drinking water shortages this summer and necessary measures have been taken. They assured the minister that tankers are supplying water to five villages in Kamalnagar, while borewells are being used elsewhere.

Amid concerns over crop damage due to wilt disease in Tur, Khandre directed the Agriculture Department to submit an immediate report on the losses. Farmers in neighboring Kalaburagi have already suffered significant damage due to Nete disease, raising fears of a similar crisis in Bidar.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, and other senior officials.