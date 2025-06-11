Karnataka Govt plans to Merge Tumakuru District in Bengaluru City

Tumakuru: The Karnataka government has initiated efforts to merge Tumakuru district with Bengaluru city. State Home Minister G. Parameshwara informed reporters that he has submitted a proposal for this to the government.

He explained that preparations are underway to convert Tumakuru into the Bengaluru North district. Citing Bengaluru’s rapid expansion, he said the city’s growth may soon extend to nearby districts such as Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur.

“In such a situation, there is a difference between Tumakuru district and ‘Bengaluru North district.’ For those in New York, ‘Bengaluru North’ is easier to understand. Tumakuru district lies close to this area. That’s why such an effort has been made,” Parameshwara said.

He added that Bengaluru has already grown beyond Nelamangala, and Tumakuru is just 30 km away, making it a logical extension of the urban sprawl. “Therefore, it would be beneficial to expand the city area,” he said.

Parameshwara further informed that a proposal has been prepared to include 14 gram panchayats under the jurisdiction of the Mahanagara Palike, and that Tumakuru city will expand its administrative authority in the near future.

He also praised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for his proposal to make Ramanagara part of Bengaluru South district. “Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar made a good plan to designate Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South. The government approved this plan and issued an order. As soon as it is called Bengaluru South, its nature changes. Similarly, we will consider how to restructure Tumakuru district,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, G. Parameshwara stated that he has requested Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to allow the construction of a ‘Welcome’ arch on the National Highway in Tumakuru.

Speaking to reporters at Sadashivanagar, Tumakuru district, the in-charge Minister said that ₹5 crore has been allocated from the Smart City project for the construction of the arch.