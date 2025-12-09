Karnataka Govt Plans One KPS in Every Gram Panchayat in Phased Manner

Belagavi: Karnataka has initiated the process of upgrading 900 government schools into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in the 2025–26 academic year, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa informed the Legislative Council on Monday. He said the government plans to eventually establish one KPS in every Gram Panchayat, in a phased manner.

Responding to a starred question by MLC Chidanand M Gowda during question hour, he said the government had already announced the launch of 500 new KPS schools in the Budget. Currently, 309 Karnataka Public Schools are functioning across the state, where 2,72,464 students — from pre-primary up to pre-university level — are enrolled.

The Minister said that guest teachers have been appointed to fill vacant teaching posts in these schools. Bangarappa said the ongoing teacher-transfer process would be completed soon, after which a rationalisation and redeployment of surplus teachers would be carried out to ensure that vacancies in KPS schools are filled on priority.

He added that KPS institutions follow the motto “Better Learning, Brighter Future,” and the government has prepared a Karnataka Public School Standards Manual to ensure uniform quality in all schools. Each KPS will be upgraded to provide adequate academic and physical infrastructure for at least 1,200 students, as prescribed in the manual.

Madhu Bangarappa reiterated that the government would not shut down any Kannada-medium schools.

“Kannada is in our blood. We will not close Kannada-medium schools under any circumstances,” he declared.

During a reply to a starred question from MLCs Jagadev Guttedar and Keshava Prasad, Madhu Bangarappa informed the House that the government has released Rs 111.88 crore for the distribution of shoes and socks to children studying in government and aided schools.

He added that funds had been sanctioned to distribute shoes and socks to 44,525 schools across all districts of Karnataka.