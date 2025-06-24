Karnataka Govt Drops 495 Acres From Acquisition After Farmers Protest

Bengaluru: Heeding to farmers’ protest, Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil on Tuesday stated to have dropped as many as 495 acres in the villages of Channarayapatna, Muttibarlu and Shrotiya Telohalli near Devanahalli for land acquisition for the proposed Defense and Aerospace Park in 1,777 acres.

However, land acquisition of 1,232 acres will go on as per plans.





Adding, the Minister said, lands in the Channarayapatna hobli have been dropped for future land acquisition for industrial purposes proposed by the State Government. The announcement from the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries came after a meeting with Minister of Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa who represents Devanahalli Assembly seat.

Patil said for the proposed Defense and Aerospace Park a notification was issued on August 27, 2021 to acquire as many as 1,777 acres and 2 guntas in 13 villages of Channarayapatna hobli and later in February, 2022, an order was issued for land acquisition.





Taking into consideration that the farmers of Channarayaptna, Muttibarlu and Shrotita TRelohalli have irrigated agricultural lands and sizable population, a decision was taken to drop them from exemption. Besides, these villages have lost lands twice for industrial establishments and considering all these aspects, the Minister said 231.23 acres in Channarayapatna, 185.18 acres in Muttibarlu and 78.21 acres in Shrotiya Telohalli have been exempted from land acquisition process for the proposed Defense and Aerospace Park.

However, the Minister clarified lands in Palya, Haraluru, Polanahalli, Gokere Bacchenahalli, Nallur, Mallepura, Nallappanahalli, Cheemachanahalli, Mudenahalli and Hadkyalu villages will be acquired covering 1,232 acres and farmers parting with their lands will get suitable compensation.



The Deputy Commissioner will fix the compensation for affected farmers. If any farmer wishes, Patil said, he will be given 10, 771 square feet of land in the developed 1 acre of land. The land can be used by the farmer for commercial purposes.



Patil asked farmers to drop their protest since their request had been conceded. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa also asked farmers to end their protest.