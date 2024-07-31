Karnataka Govt Accused of Corruption Amid Flood Crisis

Yadgir: State Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has accused the Congress government in Karnataka of being deeply entangled in corruption at a time when it should be focusing on addressing the challenges of heavy rains and floods.

Narayanaswamy visited Yadgir today to assess the crop loss and other rain-related damages in the region. Speaking to reporters, he revealed that, following directions from state BJP president BY Vijayendra, six teams have been dispatched to flood-affected areas to evaluate the situation. A detailed report on the rain damage would be submitted to the state president.

Narayanaswamy criticized the government for its inability to manage the ongoing crisis, stating that the government is struggling to respond to the new scandals emerging daily and pointed out the MUDA scam and the misappropriation in the Valmiki Corporation.

"The Chief Minister has no answers for any of these issues. The BJP will not stay silent in the face of such corruption. We strongly condemn it and are prepared to fight against it. We will fight it legally," he declared.

Attacking the government for its mishandling of flood and rain-related damages in the state, he also condemned its failure to take necessary precautions during last year's drought, which he claims resulted in significant injustices for farmers.