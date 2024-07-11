Karnataka Government Launches Comprehensive Dengue Control Measures

Mangaluru: In response to the dengue situation in Karnataka, the state government has issued a directive outlining comprehensive measures to prevent and control the spread.

The circular states that a state-level Dengue War Room is to be established in Arogya Soudha to closely monitor the situation.

It also mandates the creation of similar Control Rooms/War Rooms in all districts and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to monitor and collect data on dengue cases in their respective areas. A District Task Force for Dengue, led by the Deputy Commissioner, has to be formed in each district. This task force will include officials from various departments, medical professionals, and NGOs, and will review dengue control measures weekly to suggest necessary containment steps.

One of the vital directives is to cover all houses for source reduction every fortnight through ASHA and health staff, supplemented by volunteers in urban areas. A public campaign for source reduction will be conducted every Friday or on another designated day, involving elected representatives, citizens, and other departments to promote cleanliness and proper water storage practices.

The circular emphasizes the identification of dengue hotspots—an area with a radius of about 100 meters where two or more dengue cases have been reported. Detailed information about these hotspots has to be shared with the state war room.

Officials are instructed to monitor every dengue-positive case daily for 14 days from the onset of symptoms and update the state war room on their medical condition. Positive cases will be educated about the early warning signs of the disease progressing to moderate or severe stages.

This activity shall be done for all dengue-positive cases even if these are outside the hotspot areas.

A minimum of five beds should be reserved in Taluk Hospitals and 8-10 beds in District Hospitals for dengue cases, which can be used for other patients if not fully utilized by dengue patients. All testing and treatment facilities, including ICU care if necessary, will be provided free of cost to all dengue patients, regardless of their BPL/APL status in all healthcare facilities that are under the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Healthcare facilities are instructed to maintain a sufficient stock of testing kits, essential drugs, and IV fluids. Additionally, Platelets, Fresh Frozen Plasma, and other blood components must be available in both public and private blood banks, with stock levels regularly updated on e-Rakt Kosh.

The Dengue fever update on Thursday stated that 381 new cases were reported in Karnataka in the past 24 hours. Out of these 4 are children below 1 year, 140 patients in the age group of 1-18 years and 237 are above 18 years.