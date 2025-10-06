Karnataka Forms Special Task Force to Tackle Elephant Intrusions

Mangaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has approved the appointment of 48 personnel to a special elephant task force to address the growing incidents of wild elephants straying into human settlements in Dakshina Kannada district.

The unit will function under the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru Division, and include an Assistant Conservator of Forests, a veterinary officer, a Range Forest Officer, four Deputy Range Forest Officers, eight forest guards, and 32 outsourced frontline staff.

According to an official release, the task force will patrol residential areas, plantations, and farmlands prone to elephant movement and take swift action to drive the animals back into the forest.

“The task force will also share real-time updates on elephant movements with a control room, which will issue timely alerts to the public. This will help prevent crop damage and protect human lives,” Minister Khandre said.