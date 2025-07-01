Karnataka Forest Minister Seeks Report On 82 Tiger Deaths In 5 Years

BENGALURU: While Karnataka leads the country in tiger population with an estimated 563 big cats, the state has lost as many as 82 tigers over the past five and a half years. Taking serious note of these deaths, Minister for Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday directed officials to submit a detailed report within 10 days.

The minister's directive follows the recent mass death of tigers in Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar, where a tigress and her four cubs were allegedly poisoned at the Gajanur beat of the Hoogyam range about a week ago.

Khandre has asked forest officials to provide specific data on the causes of the 82 tiger deaths, particularly those due to unnatural causes such as poaching, electrocution, road kills, and poisoning.

He also instructed that the report must reveal whether any parts—such as paws, teeth, or bones—were extracted from the carcasses.

Additionally, the minister sought updates on the status of investigations, including any arrests made, and demanded accountability for any forest personnel found to have been negligent in their duties. “If any personnel are found responsible for the unnatural deaths of tigers, what action has been initiated against them?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Khandre ordered an investigation into the alleged extraction of body parts from a leopard carcass in the Cowdalli range of MM Hills. If the allegations are true, he directed the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) to conduct a detailed inquiry and recommend action against negligent officials.