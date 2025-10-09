Karnataka: Food Kits With Tur Dal, Sugar, Salt, Edible Oil For Beneficiaries

BENGALURU: Beneficiaries under ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme were getting 10-kgs of rice every month and soon, they will have 5-kgs of rice cut. In lieu of the 5-kgs of rice cut down to each of the beneficiaries, the State cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to distribute “Indira Aahara Kits (food kits).’

The Kits to be distributed through fair price shops will have 2 kgs of tur dal, one kg of edible oil, a kg of sugar and a kg of salt in it. The distribution of food kits will be taken-up at a cost of Rs 61.19 crore.

The reason for cutting down on 5-kgs of rice to beneficiaries, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil, briefing the media persons after the cabinet meeting, stated “One of the reasons is to distribute food kits to beneficiaries to tackle smuggling of rice distributed to beneficiaries under Anna Bhagya scheme.”

The cabinet meeting took note of the rice meant for distribution under ‘Anna Bhagya’ were misused and to tackle rice meant for the poor, it was decided to replace it with food kits, said Patil and stated that to distribute food kits, tenders will be invited soon.