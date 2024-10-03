Karnataka: FIR Filed Against Kumaraswamy for Rs 50 Crore Demand

Bengaluru: Amruthahally police of Bengaluru city registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and also against Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) former MLC Ramesh Gowda based on a complaint from a realtor based in Bengaluru city Vijay Tata on Thursday who alleged Kumaraswamy of demanding Rs 50 crore from him to meet election expenses for the forthcoming Channapatna by-poll in Ramnagar district. The FIR is registered under Section 173 of Bharatiya Nagarika Surkasha Sanhita, 2023.

He also accused Kumaraswamy and Ramesh Gowda of intimidating him. In the FIR, Kumaraswamy is named accused 2 while former MLC Ramesh Gowda has been named accused 1.

Earlier in the complaint to the police, a realtor Vijay Tata, a resident of Dasarahalli in Bengaluru city, alleged he met former Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MLC Ramesh Gowda at his residence on August 24 this year at around 10 pm and was engaged in conversation.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Gowda made a phone call to Kumaraswamy and the Union Minister, the realtor alleged, placed a demand for Rs 50 crore from him towards the ensuing Channapatna by-poll in which Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H.D. Kumaraswamy, candidature has been finalized.

The realtor in his complaint stated he was shell-shocked at the demand of Rs 50 crore from Kumaraswamy. However, he said, he turned down the demand of Kumaraswamy. After being denied Rs 50 crore, the realtor alleged, Kumaraswamy issued a warning to him that it will cost him dearly and his business will take a hit in Bengaluru.

Later, Vijay Tata, stated Ramesh Gowda asked him to make an arrangement of Rs 50 crore demanded by Kumaraswamy and also another Rs 5 crore towards the construction of a temple initiated by him. The complainant stated he has saved messages posted by former MLC Ramesh Gowda sent on August 30, September 6 and also on September 11.

Tata said he worked for JDS for many years before starting to concentrate on his business. He was appointed vice-president of JDS Social Media wing and campaigned vigorously for Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H.D. Kumaraswamy, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya in 2019.