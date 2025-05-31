Karnataka: Farmers Protest Hemavathy Link Canal Diversion in Tumakuru

A large number of farmers gathered in Sunkapura village of Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru district on Saturday to protest against the State Government’s ongoing work on the Hemavathy River Link Canal project, aimed at supplying water to Kunigal taluk, also in Tumakuru.The protest was led by Tumakuru Rural MLA Suresh Gowda, former minister Sogadu Shivanna, and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA M.T. Krishnappa. Suresh Gowda clarified that the leaders were not opposed to supplying water to Kunigal taluk but alleged a “diversion from the original plan.”He accused the State Government, particularly Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar who also holds the irrigation portfolio, of being determined to divert the Link Canal to Kunigal. “Let Kunigal be supplied with its allocated 3 TMC of water,” the BJP MLA said.Gowda stated that the Tahsildar had imposed a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC in Gubbi taluk as a precautionary measure. However, he said the protesting leaders would defy the order and challenged the government to take action. “This agitation is for the benefit of farmers,” he asserted.Farmers in Gubbi fear that diverting the Hemavathy Link Canal at its source in Sunkapura village will leave residents and farmers in Gubbi, Tumakuru Rural, Tumakuru city, and Sira with a water shortage.Sources told Deccan Chronicle that agitating farmers are planning to fill up the already dug Link Canal in Sunkapura using earthmovers. Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents.Reacting to the protest, Tumakuru District in-charge and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar told reporters in Bengaluru that the Link Canal works are being carried out based on a technical committee report that concluded no harm would be caused by the project. He dismissed the BJP-led protest as “politically motivated.”The Link Canal project was initially proposed in 2018 when a JD(S)-Congress coalition was in power. Then Irrigation Minister D.K. Shivakumar had begun efforts to implement it, but the plan stalled after the coalition government collapsed. When the BJP came to power in 2019, then Tumakuru in-charge Minister Maadhuswamy succeeded in halting the project. It regained momentum after the Congress returned to power in 2023.