Karnataka Enhances Infrastructure at Shri Renuka Yallamma Temple

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka government has decided to provide quality infrastructure at the Shri Renuka Yallamma temple in Belagavi district.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced this while speaking to reporters after the inaugural meeting of the Shri Renuka Yallamma Temple Development Authority.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for improved facilities at the temple, which attracts approximately two crore devotees annually.

“Essential amenities such as drinking water, toilets, parking, and accommodation for tourists will be prioritized. Around 1,087 acres of land is available in the area, which will be utilized to establish necessary infrastructure. Additionally, plans are in place to provide fodder for livestock,” he said.

Responding to BJP state president Vijayendra's claim that the state will have a new chief minister by the Belagavi session, Siddaramaiah questioned the moral standing when Vijayendra's father, Yediyurappa, is embroiled in legal issues under the POCSO Act.