Karnataka: Dy CM warns legal action against BJP over false propaganda

BENGALURU: Though, he denied making a statement to change the Constitution, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday alleged “a disinformation campaign against him has been launched by leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)” and warned of initiating legal action against those involved in spreading disinformation against him.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar asserted “I have never said we would change the Constitution. The BJP is carrying out propaganda. I will fight it legally.”

Continuing, he said, leaders of BJP twisted my statement and stated “I have been in public life for 36 years and have basic common sense. But BJP is misleading the people and my name has been dragged into a disinformation campaign.”

In a clarification over his statement, Shivakumar said “All that I said was that there is a precedence of changing the Constitution based on Court’s orders. I have never said we will change the Constitution. Congress is a national party which brought the Constitution. We understand the importance of the Constitution better than others.”

Suspecting a political conspiracy against him by the BJP, the DyCM said “The Centre government led by BJP failed to live upto the expectations of the people in its budget 2025-26. Hence, it is trying to rake up other issues.”

He termed the disinformation campaign against him as “cheap politics of BJP” and demanded proof from BJP on his reported statement to change the Constitution.

Meanwhile, State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated the reported statement of Shivakumar to change the Constitution as “anti-democratic” and “anti-Constitutional.”