Karnataka: Dy CM Confident His Patience Would Pay Him Dividends

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, a front runner for the post of Chief Minister, exuded confidence on Thursday “Success for me has always come with efforts” and stated “His patience will pay (dividends)” in an indirect reference to his elevation as Chief Minister.

His confidence came after he made a representation to central party leaders but refused to disclose on central leaders whom he met during the last two-days in New Delhi.

"All matters were discussed in detail with central leaders," he said in a chat with reporters but declined to reveal what all matters were discussed in meetings with central leaders.

But, Shivakumar, in a chat with reporters, denied having power-sharing issue with central leaders, however, he said “When politicians meet, won’t politics be discussed? Politics was discussed.”

Adding, he said, “I discussed party affairs of Karnataka along with Assam and Delhi. But I can't disclose the details of the meeting with central leaders.”

Earlier in a meeting with president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka party incharge K.C. Venugopal, D.K. Shivakumar is said to have reminded the two central leaders over an unwritten agreement reached among them to transfer power in May, 2023 when Congress party returned to power in Karnataka.

Shivakumar claims an agreement was reached over power sharing and as per the agreement, Siddaramaiah will serve as CM for the first two-and-half years from May, 2023 and later hand over reins of the State to him to complete the remaining term. However, Siddaramaiah denied that he entered into an agreement and he left it to the central leaders to arrive at a decision on power-sharing.

To the claim made by Shivakumar, sources said Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal reportedly pointed their fingers at Rahul Gandhi to arrive at a decision on power-sharing in Karnataka.