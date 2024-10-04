Karnataka: DNA report awaited of bones found at landslide site

KARWAR: The Uttara Kannada district administration is awaiting the DNA report of two bones found at the landslide site in Shiruru.

The landslide, which occurred on July 16, claimed at least 11 lives near the National Highway in Shiruru of Ankola Taluk. Initially, eight bodies were recovered, (though only the lower portion of one victim, Chinnan, was found).

On September 25, the body of Arjun, a truck driver, was recovered from the Gangavali River during the search operation.

The district administration has continued the search efforts as Jagannath from Shiruru and Lokesh from Gangekolla are still missing.

"We have begun excavation on the roadside. Yesterday two bones were found, and today they were sent for DNA testing. We expect the report by tomorrow," Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya told reporters.

The DNA report will confirm whether the bones belong to the two missing persons or the upper portion of Chinnan, whose lower half was found earlier.

The district administration had used a dredger and barge for the search operation for around ten days. However, this has been suspended due to low tide, which is expected to persist for several more days.

"Due to the low tide, work cannot proceed in that area. We will continue the search with the help of excavators and divers," the DC assured.