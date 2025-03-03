Karnataka: DKS Confident of Congress Comeback in 2028, Urges Party Unity

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president DK Shivakumar expressed confidence that the party would return to power in 2028, calling on leaders and workers to unite in strengthening the organisation.Speaking at the Congress Kutumbaotsava gathering in Karkala, Shivakumar emphasized that Congress has no individual leaders—only dedicated workers. "If we work together with determination, Congress will regain power in 2028," he asserted.His remarks come amid ongoing speculation about leadership changes within the party, including at the Chief Minister and KPCC president levels. With Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections approaching, his statement is seen as an effort to boost party morale and consolidate support in Coastal Karnataka, a BJP stronghold.Highlighting the importance of grassroots mobilisation, Shivakumar said, "The real leaders are those who bring in maximum votes. The CWC has declared this the year of party organisation, and every vacant position must be filled without delay."Targeting the BJP, he accused the party of failing to implement pro-people policies. "Congress has always worked for public welfare, whereas BJP’s only major achievement is ‘Operation Kamala’—poaching MLAs. Even their own leaders have admitted to betraying us politically," he said, citing BJP MP Sudhakar’s recent statements.Recalling the fall of the coalition government in 2019, he warned defectors who joined BJP. "I had told them they would meet a political end. Look at how many of them have won or lost today," he remarked.Shivakumar’s recent visits to the Isha Foundation’s Maha Shivaratri event and the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj have sparked debate within Congress, with some seeing it as an attempt to align with Hindutva politics. However, he reaffirmed his commitment to the party’s core ideology.He also assured that the Congress government remains dedicated to its welfare schemes. "We fulfilled all our guarantee promises in the first cabinet meeting, despite doubts over implementation," he stated.Addressing unemployment in coastal Karnataka, he stressed the need for local job creation. "Many youth are migrating to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and the Gulf. We are working on a new tourism policy to create employment opportunities here," he said.