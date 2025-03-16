DGP Rank Officer K Ramachandra Rao on Leave After Ranya Rao's Arrest

The Karnataka government on Saturday placed DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao on compulsory leave after his stepdaughter, Ranya Rao, was arrested in a gold smuggling case. The government issued a formal order, stating that the decision had been taken following the developments in the ongoing investigation.

Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of the senior officer, was arrested in connection with a gold smuggling racket that was recently busted by law enforcement authorities. According to sources, Ranya was allegedly involved in the smuggling of gold into the state, which prompted authorities to take swift action. The case has attracted considerable attention, with the involvement of a high-ranking police officer raising questions about the matter.

In light of the arrest and the ongoing investigation, the Karnataka government took the step of placing Rao on compulsory leave to ensure a fair and unbiased inquiry into the case. The move aims to maintain the integrity of the investigation and prevent any potential conflicts of interest that may arise due to Rao’s position.

Rao, a senior police officer, had served in various capacities within the state police department and was known for his extensive experience in law enforcement. His sudden placement on leave has raised eyebrows, as it is unusual for such senior officials to be removed under these circumstances.

The government’s decision comes amid growing public concern over the smuggling racket and the involvement of individuals with political or law enforcement connections. Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the full extent of the smuggling operation.