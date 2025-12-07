Karnataka: Congress Worker Murdered By Suspected BJP Functionaries

BENGALURU: A Congress party functionary and a gram panchayat member Ganesh Gowda (38) was alleged murdered by 5 persons having allegiance to Bharatiya Janata Party and Bajrang Dal at Sakarayapatna of Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru on Friday night after an altercation over removal of a banner. It is said Ganesh Gowda was making ground ready to fight the ensuing Zilla Panchayat elections.

Ganesh Gowda entered into an argument with BJP functionaries Sanjay, Bhushan and Mithun and two others over a banner in celebration of Datta Jayanthi on Thursday and things seemed to settle down. But the warring groups again entered into an argument on Friday night at around 10.30 pm and the argument led to a fight.

It is said Ganesh Gowda travelling in a car was intercepted by a gang of 8 persons on Kalmurudeshwara Mutt road of Sakarayapatna and attacked him with lethal weapons. Ganesh Gowda was hit hard on his head and succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

A suspect Sanjay also came under attack and was treated at a hospital in Chikkamagaluru town. Sakarayapatna police registered a case and investigations are on. Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amte said 5 suspects have been taken into custody and special teams have been formed to investigate the alleged murder of Ganesh Gowda.