Karnataka: Congress in Confusion Over Change of Guard

BENGALURU: Confusion reigns in Congress party whether to initiate cabinet reshuffle or change of guard in Karnataka after Congress party’s debacle in Bihar Assembly polls, observed Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is keen to save his chair, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar is eager to snatch the chair but Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has gone into hiding after Congress party’s drubbing in Bihar Assembly elections, accused LoP and BJP MLA.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle on Monday Siddaramaiah is insisting on reshuffling his cabinet but Shivakumar is not in favour of reshuffle and is firm on his demand for a change of guard in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi reportedly entrusted president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge to take a call on initiating reshuffling or change of guard.

Ashok observed “If reshuffle exercise is undertaken then Shivakumar will have dreams of becoming Chief Minister dashed. However, Shivakumar can keep his hopes alive if reshuffle does not happen.”

Engaged in struggle for power, Ashok observed price fixation of sugarcane growers is still pending while attacks on humans by wild animals has increased including death of as many as 25 Blackbucks in captivity at a Zoo in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached New Delhi on Monday afternoon to meet Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues confronting the State such as price fixation of sugarcane growers among others.

Earlier, Shivakumar returned from New Delhi after meeting several top party leaders and on Sunday evening he discussed with Mallikarjun Kharge for about 45-minutes. Details were not available on what transpired at the meeting between the two leaders.

Former MP D.K. Suresh, younger brother of D.K. Shivakumar is in New Delhi, reportedly on the behest of Shivakumar to keep an eye on the developments. Suresh told reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday “It is the high command which decides on cabinet reshuffle and power sharing” and stated “He would wait” and “watch.”