Karnataka: Cong MLA Demands 5 Tickets To Watch IPL Matches

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) operators of M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru came under fire from some of the MLAs on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday over MLAs/Ministers not getting tickets to watch Indian Premier League (IPL) matches featuring home franchise team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB will play in the inaugural match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Coming out of the Assembly, Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar told reporters took exception to purchasing tickets online even for MLAs/Ministers and termed “the sale of tickets online a sham.”

“We know online (sale of tickets) is all black market,” alleged the MLA and added “There are bookies to sell tickets in black.” Vijayanand said “What usually costs Rs 5,000 a ticket, goes upto to Rs 35,000 in the black.”

“The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly and I supported it,” the ruling party MLA said and wanted the issue of 5 tickets to MLAs/Ministers and separate seating arrangements to watch the matches at M. Chinnaswamy stadium. “We are VIPs. Can’t enter the stadium and watch matches just like a common man,” he said and recalled “Previous year, we entered the stadium like any other spectators.”

The MLA accused KSCA of not respecting the MLAs despite availing facilities from the State Government including security arrangements. “KSCA members have grown big enough to deny tickets to MLAs,” he said.

Vijayanand said he received assurance from Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to resolve the issue of tickets to MLAs and also separate seating arrangements at the stadium.

However, there was no reaction from KSCA to the demand for tickets/separate seating arrangements at the stadium.