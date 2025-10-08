Karnataka: CM Unhappy Over Tiger Deaths in MM Hills, Asks Forest Officials to be Proactive

BENGALURU: Referring to tiger deaths by poisoning in Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary of Chamarajanagar district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the tiger deaths which includes poisoning of a tigress and her four cubs in Hoogyam range.

He wanted forest officials to act sternly against those involved in tiger killings and action initiated against persons involved in killing wild animals should serve as a deterrent for others to refrain from killing wild animals.

At function to mark the 71st Wildlife Week in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has about 40, 678. 23 sq kms of forest area out of which 11, 476.68 sq kms area are protected forests and stated “Forest officials should not take pride in having large expanses of protected forest areas alone but strive to make wild animals safe in the forests.”

Siddaramaiah said tigers have been poisoned in MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary by angry villagers over tiger killing their cattle. In one instance, a tigress and her four cubs were poisoned to death and another a 13-year-old tiger was also poisoned to death in the same sanctuary.

“Such things should not repeat in future,” he said and sought “stringent action be initiated against those involved in tiger/ wild animal killings however influential one might be.”

Forest officials should strive hard to end human-wild animal conflicts and instead of human-wild animals decline but it is on the rise especially elephants/tigers/leopards straying out of forests, he said and asked Minister of Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre to lay stress on bringing down man-wild animals conflicts. Siddaramaiah said Eshwar Khandre is doing his job with interest but he should increase his efforts to conserve wild animals to see that their numbers grow in the wild.

Eshwar Khandre assured Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate steps to conserve wild animals.