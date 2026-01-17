Karnataka CM Unhappy Over Policing in Stampede, Key Cases

Bengaluru: Expressing displeasure over policing in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday stated “Had policemen on duty stayed on alert it would have been possible to avert stampede around the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru which led to the death of 11 persons, clash in Ballari over a banner issue, ATM dacoity cases among others that rocked the State.”

Referring to the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede incident on June 4 last year during the felicitation to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players winning Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy-2025, Chief Minister said “It would have been possible to minimize the deaths in the stampede (if enough precautionary measures were initiated by the police).”

The stampede occurred when a large number of supporters of RCB tried to make their way into the Chinnaswamy stadium to watch felicitations to RCB players and heavy rush resulted in the stampede killing as many as 11 while 70 others were left injured.

Over the steps initiated by the State Government to avert stampede in places of huge public congregation in future, Chief Minister said a sub-committee has been formed under Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar to implement the recommendations made by Commission headed by retired Judge John Michael D’Cunha which probed the Chinnaswamy stampede.

“At any cost all the recommendations made by Cunha have to be implemented in toto,” asserted the Chief Minister.

Regarding the clash in Ballari city over placing banners of a programme related to unveiling a statue of Valmiki Mahrishi, Siddaramaiah said investigations are underway into the clash which led to the firing wherein a person was killed and action will be initiated against erring persons once the investigation report is submitted by Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur has been placed under suspension with regard to the clash in Ballari.

Pointing at drug manufacturing units in Bengaluru and Mysuru detected by Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Siddaramaiah said “Our police failed in detection of drug manufacturing units in Bengaluru’ while assuring to initiate action against police officers over their failure to detect drug units.

The Chief Minister termed it “a shame” over the alleged involvement of policemen in 88 criminal cases the previous year in cases reported. The alleged involvement of policemen in criminal activities not only brought “disrepute” to the State but to the police department as well. However, the Chief Minister stated Kavithala police station of Raichur ranks third top police station in the country when it comes to policing.