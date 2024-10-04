Karnataka CM to Decide on Caste Census Report Implementation

Koppal: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that a decision on the implementation of the caste census report will be made by following the proper procedures after placing it in the cabinet and discussions with the concerned department minister.

The socio-economic and educational survey report, commonly known as the caste census report, was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by Backward Classes Commission Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde in March 2024.

During his earlier term as Chief Minister (2013-2018), Siddaramaiah had initiated this survey work.

Siddaramaiah, responding to reporters' questions at the Ginigera airstrip on Friday regarding MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy's statement on the imminent implementation of the caste census report, said, "Rayareddy expressed his opinion. He had met me and discussed the matter.

"Next week, I will discuss this with the Backward Classes Department Minister. It will have to be presented in the cabinet for discussion and then placed before the assembly," the CM said.

Replying to a question on the implementation of internal reservation, Siddaramaiah noted that the Supreme Court had issued an order regarding internal reservation.

"This will be discussed in the cabinet and with the party high command," he added.

When asked about Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's repeated criticism of him, Siddaramaiah remarked that both the BJP and JD(S) were worried about his influence.

"They fear that their parties will weaken if I am in power," he claimed.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's criticism of JD(S) MLA GT Devegowda for supporting Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister said, "Devegowda is the president of JD(S) Core Committee. He must have made the right statement."

Asked about Minister Satish Jarkiholi's meeting with senior party leaders, Siddaramaiah said that there is no need for unnecessary speculations.

"There is nothing wrong with Jarkiholi meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. There is no need for unnecessary speculation," he added.