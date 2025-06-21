Karnataka CM To Act Against Party MLA Over Bribery In House Allotments: KPCC Chief

BENGALURU---While condemning his party colleague and MLA B.R. Patil levelled allegations of ‘bribery’ in allotment of houses for beneficiaries in Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday stated that the conversation of Congress MLA B.R. Patil levelling allegations of ‘bribery’ in Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and he will act against the MLA.

Meanwhile, he said, he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will speak to B.R. Patil on the leaked telephonic conversation. It may be recalled here B.R. Patil representing Aland Assembly seat in Kalaburagi during a telephonic conversation with Sarfaraz, Secretary to Minister of Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan on Thursday alleged houses were allotted first for those who ‘bribed’ officials of Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

Reacting to the allegations of ‘bribery,’Shivakumar said he was unaware of what B.R. Patil said in the leaked telephonic conversation and questioned "When houses are allotted in a transparent manner then how can there be bribery?”

Continuing, he said, the powers to allot houses for the beneficiaries are left to local bodies and concerned Panchayats and questioned the rationale of the MLA in making ‘bribery’ allegations.

“I did not know the intention with which Patil made the allegation,” said the KPCC Chief and ruled out any chances of ‘bribery’ in the State Government.

On Saturday, B.R. Patil made it clear it as he who conversed with Zameer Ahmed Secretary Sarfaraz in the leaked telephonic conversation and stated “I spoke the truth.’”

Patil said “I have doubts over bribery in house allotments since my letters to the Minister were not honoured while a gram panchayat chairman gets houses allotted through my letter.” He clarified he was not behind telephonic conversation and demanded an inquiry into the house allotments.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and MLC C.T. Ravi wanted the resignation of Zameer Ahmed over ‘bribery’ allegations in house allotments and demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations made by B.R. Patil.

“If the inquiry clears his name then Zameer Ahmed return as Minister,” said the BJP MLC.



