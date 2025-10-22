Siddaramaiah’s Son: Father in Last Political Phase

In a statement that has stirred Karnataka’s political waters, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said his father is in the final phase of his political career and should become a ‘margdarshak’ (mentor) to cabinet colleague Satish Jarkiholi.

The remarks come amid persistent speculation over a possible leadership change in the state, with Congress MP LR Shivarame Gowda recently urging the party high command to clarify the succession issue.

Last month, Siddaramaiah had sought to quell rumors that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar might succeed him, stating he would complete his full five-year term. “I will continue as CM for the remaining 2.5 years. They said I wouldn’t become CM for a second time, but I did and will continue for another 2.5 years,” he said.

Responding to Yathindra’s comments, Shivakumar offered no direct reaction, saying, “You should ask him, what can I say?” He added that the Congress high command will take the final decision on any leadership changes.

While talks reportedly continue within the party regarding a future leadership transition, Yathindra’s statement has reignited speculation about who may carry forward Siddaramaiah’s political legacy in Karnataka.