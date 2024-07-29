Karnataka CM Seeks Centre's Nod to Mekedatu Project

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday wanted Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy to mount pressure on Central Government and get approval for the State Government proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across River Cauvery in Kanakapura taluk of Bengaluru South district (Ramnagar). The former Chief Minister and State president of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) H.D. Kumaraswamy represents the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.



Siddaramaiah told the gathering after offering ‘bagina’ to River Cauvery at Krishnaraja Sagara reservoir site in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya, the Union Government has so far not cleared the project and said “Kumaraswamy should fight for it (Mekedatu project clearance)."





He explained to the gathering why Mekedatu project is the need of the hour and said a balancing reservoir in Bengaluru South district will hold about 65 tmc feet of water and the reservoir will help the State to release water to Tamil Nadu during rainfall deficit years and termed the Mekedatu project more beneficial for Tamil Nadu since the balancing reservoir will help to hold excess water from flowing into Bay of Bengal.

He cited Karnataka released about 80 tmc feet of water to Tamil Nadu already this season as against the Supreme Court order of 177.25 tmc feet of water release in normal rainfall years. Now, that Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu is full and water released from there will flow to the sea while a balancing reservoir in Bengaluru South district will be of immense help particularly Tamil Nadu.





The Chief Minister pointed out in 2022-23 about 625 tmc feet of water flowed to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka and favouring a balancing reservoir in Kanakapura taluk will allow Karnataka to release water during rainfall deficit years and also help Karnataka to generate power and ensure drinking water to Bengaluru city.





He blamed Tamil Nadu for unnecessarily coming in the way of the Mekedatu project and opposition from Tamil Nadu for political gains.



Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) Lok Sabha members do not dare to speak on the ‘injustice’ to Karnataka and referred to the latest Union budget wherein Karnataka got nothing substantial. He accused the BJP and JDS MLAs of misleading the people of Karnataka and exuded hope that people of the State will not be misled by opposition parties by levelling false allegations against the State Government led by Congress party.

Siddaramaiah said opposition parties wasted time during the monsoon session of the Assembly held for 8-days and discussed nothing substantial related to the State issues such as floods, Mekedatu, Mahadayi, agriculture or irrigation but raised ‘trivial’ issues.



Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy among others were present.

