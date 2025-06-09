Karnataka CM Says He Got Stampede Deaths News Almost 2 Hours Late

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday disclosed he was kept in the dark over stampede deaths around the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru city on June 4 which left 11 persons dead and stated “Stampede deaths were reported at hospitals (Vydehi and Bowring in Bengaluru city) at around 3.50 pm pm while I was alerted on stampede deaths at around 5.45 pm.”

In a chat with reporters in Mysuru city, Siddaramaiah explained the reason for the suspension of

B. Dayanand as Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru city and stated “Suspension of police officers have been initiated over their lapses.”

Replying to a query over shifting the Chinnaswamy stadium from the Central Business District of Bengaluru city, Siddaramaiah said “Let’s see.” But, “We have to look into the availability of suitable land as well.”

“Did (the previous) Commissioner of Police inform me (in time),” he said. “I’m heading the State Government and he (Dayanand) heading the Police of Bengaluru city did not bring my notice over the security measures provided for felicitation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players at the Chinnaswamy stadium.” The Chief Minister clarified “I was not informed (over the security measures).”

In other clarification, Siddaramaiah made it clear the felicitation of RCB players over winning IPL trophy 2025 in the premises of Vidhna Soudha was not a State Government hosted event but he was invited by the Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to make it to the felicitation ceremony.

The Chief Minister said he okayed the felicitation of RCB players after the Chief Secretary brought to his notice that all arrangements have been made to felicitate RCB players and police officers have also agreed to conduct the ceremony.

“I was invited by the Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and was told that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has also been invited to the ceremony,” said the Chief Minister. “I also got an invite from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Shankar and its Treasurer to attend the felicitation programme of RCB players,” he said.