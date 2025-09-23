Karnataka CM Loses His Cool Over Audience Leaving Before His Speech

BENGALURU: Annoyed over some in the audience eager to leave before he commenced his speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday came across the sight of some leaving the venue and lost his cool before he directed the policemen to block their way so as not to allow the audience to leave the venue.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was to address the gathering at the inaugural function of Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru when he sighted a few in the audience moving out. Dasara festivities were inaugurated by International Booker Prize-2025 winner Banu Musthaq.

An angry Siddaramaiah questioned those willing to leave the function mid-way, “Why do you come when you can’t sit for a while?” In a raised voice, Siddaramaiah asked a person, “Can’t you understand when told?”.

“Why do you come here?” the Chief Minister said and stated, “It is better you sit at home.” Later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah settled down and delivered his speech.