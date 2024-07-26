Karnataka CM clarifies on plot allotment to his wife with documental evidence

BENGALURU: Regarding the accusations by opposition party leaders his wife got illegal plot allotments in Mysore city by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday made it clear to the opposition leaders his wife duly claimed for the compensation from MUDA in 2021 for parting with her 3.16 acres in survey number 464 at Kesare in Mysuru city. To her request, he said, MUDA obliged and allotted her 3, 284 square feet of land in lieu for losing land.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah denied the accusations against him by opposition leaders and criticized opposition parties-Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) that both the parties are desperate to tarnish his image especially after his Congress party returned to power in Karnataka winning in 135 seats in 2023 Assembly elections.

“They cannot tolerate to see me becoming CM for the second term,” said the Chief Minister and pointed out 13 percent more vote share for the Congress party than the BJP and JDS combine in Karnataka in 2024 Lok Sabha polls making both the desperate to regain confidence of voters by leveling baseless allegations against him.

Sharing documents of the plot allotment made to his wife by MUDA, Siddaramaiah said his wife Parvathi was given a gift deed for 3.16 acres in Kesare in Mysuru city by her brother B.M. Mallikarjun Swamy on October 20, 2010. Prior to his family becoming owners of the land, he said, land conversion was already completed from agriculture to housing purposes in July, 2005.

Since MUDA had used up her land, the Chief Minister said his wife rightfully claimed compensation from MUDA on June 23, 2014 and again on October 25, 2021 and MUDA obliged to her request and she was allotted plots measuring 38, 284 sq foot by then MUDA Commissioner on December 30, 2021.

MUDA had used 1,48,104 square foot of land belonging to his wife in Kesare in survey number 464 and as compensation, she was given plots measuring 38, 284 square feet alternate plots in Mysuru city, he said and made it clear that there are several instances where MUDA compensated land losers without going for land acquisition.

Regarding plot allotment by MUDA to his wife, Siddaramaiah said the compensation to his wife was in accordance to 50:50 ratio (State Government and land losers) approved in a meeting of MUDA and clarified that his wife was not only person to have been given compensation (land for sacrificing land) based on 50:50 ratio but 909 cases have also been compensation as well after May, 2020 by MUDA.

Siddaramaiah stated “Most of the leaders who passed a decision for 50:50 ratio plot allotments are now in opposition parties” and questioned “Why has he been dragged into the plot allotment issue?”