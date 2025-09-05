Karnataka CM Cites Many Countries Have Gone Back to Ballot Papers in Elections

BENGALURU: Citing the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in voting has losing its 'reliability,' the State cabinet meeting has decided to make a recommendation to the State Election Commission to hold forthcoming elections to local bodies through use of ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday pointed out that many counties have gone back to use of ballot papers from electronic voting machines in elections, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra suspected the use of ballot papers in voting makes way for rigging among other malpractices.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, speaking over the State cabinet decision on Thursday to go for ballot papers in voting, said “The decision has been taken on the past (electoral) experiences” and “Our wish is to conduct elections through use of ballot papers.”

Questioning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its objections to use of ballot papers, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said “Why is the Bharatiya Janata Party scared over the use of ballot papers?”

He made it clear that the State Government has taken a decision to hold elections through use of ballot papers in local body elections and the State Government is empowered to conduct local body elections.

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra accused the idea of going back to ballot papers in voting is to ‘rig’ during voting and termed “It is a retrograde step adopted by the State Government especially when the world is embracing use of technology.”

Recalling an instance of rigging when ballot papers were used in elections, Vijayendra stated during 90s elections conducted through ballot papers for Davangere Lok Sabha seat was allegedly rigged. Then, the BJP nominee won the seat but when recounting was taken-up, Congress nominee was declared a winner.

Later, it came to light that the ballot papers of the BJP nominee were ‘rejected’ and those ballot papers were found scattered in the washroom of the counting centre in Davangere then.