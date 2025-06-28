Karnataka Cm Assures Adequate Fund Release For Mysuru Dasara

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday stated the State Government would release an adequate amount to make the Mysuru Dasara-2025 festivities on a grandeur and said “The State Government will release funds for the Dasara festivities as decided by the Executive Committee for Dasara.” Siddaramaiah belongs to Siddaramanahundi in Mysuru taluk and represents Varuna Assembly seat in the district.

Pointing at the previous fund release for Mysuru Dasara, Chief Minister said the State Government spent Rs 40 crore including arrears of previous Dasara festivities and assured the State Government will release funds sought by the Executive Committee. The Chief Minister held a high-level committee on Mysuru Dasara in Bengaluru on Saturday.

He directed officials concerned to pay attention to tableaux to highlight Gandhiji and his message this year since jumbo savari, the finale of the Mysuru Dasara festivities, coincides with Gandhi Jayathi on October 2 this year.

The dignitary to inaugurate the Dasara festivities will be decided in about a week or a fortnight, said Chief Minister and stated the high-level committee has given him the responsibility to choose the dignitary.

However, he said, Congress leader Pushpa Amarnath suggested to the Chief Minister to choose a female dignitary to inaugurate the Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on September 22 between 10.10 am to 10.40 am. Another suggestion to the Chief Minister was to pick a ‘Gandhian’ as the dignitary to inaugurate the Dasara.

The Mysuru Dasara festivities will start on August 4 through ‘Gajapayana’ (elephant march from various camps to Mysuru city to participate in the Dasara festivities). ‘Gajapayana’ will begin from Veeranahoshalli, the entrance of Nagarahole National Park in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district.

The Chief Minister ruled out holding Dasara festivities in Chamarajanagar district this year and stated Dasara festivities will be held in Srirangapatna of Mandya district, about 22-km from Mysuru city, since Srirangapatna was the erstwhile capital of Maharajas of Mysore before they shifted the capital to the present Mysuru city.