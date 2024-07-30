Karnataka: Call for Hubballi-Dharwad's Transformation into Model Cities

HUBBALI: Minister of Labor and Dharwad District in-charge Santosh Lad has called for the transformation of Hubballi-Dharwad into model cities.

Speaking at a progress review meeting of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation at the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation's conference hall in IT Park today, he urged officials to prioritise the comprehensive development of the twin cities.

Lad emphasised the need for a long-term vision.

"We must create a strategic plan for the development of the twin cities over the next 20 years. Quality work is crucial, and there should be no room for substandard projects."

Lad encouraged officials to study successful development models from other countries and to integrate modern technology into the city's infrastructure projects.

"Cities will thrive only when industrial and commercial activities are enhanced. Therefore, it is imperative for officials to be proactive in utilizing available resources," he said.

Addressing essential services, Lad stressed the importance of providing drinking water, electricity, and transportation to all citizens. He highlighted the urgent need for the development of slum areas.

"Officials must visit and inspect slum areas to ensure that necessary amenities are provided. There should be a focus on solid waste management and disposal," he said.

He instructed officials to conduct thorough inspections of government lands and to issue notices for any encroachments.

The meeting was attended by MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu, Mayor Ramanna Badiger and others were present.