Karnataka Cabinet Approves Rs 11,770 Cr for Kalyana Karnataka Development

KALABURGI: The Karnataka Cabinet, during the meeting in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, addressed 46 key subjects concerning the Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) region, including the upgradation of Bidar and Raichur to City Corporation status and ensuring potable water supply to every village in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts.

The Cabinet resolved to ask Rs 5,000 crore from the Central Government for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

“On the occasion of Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day, we held a Cabinet meeting here. Of the 56 subjects discussed, costing a total of Rs 12,692 crore, 46 were related to Kalyana Karnataka, amounting to Rs 11,770 crore,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters during the press briefing after the meeting.

He highlighted the upgradation of Bidar and Raichur as City Corporations and the provision of clean drinking water from the Narayanapura Dam to all habitations in Bidar and Kalaburagi.

"The estimated cost for this water project is Rs 7,200 crore, and we will ask the Central Government to bear 50 percent of the cost. We will fund Rs 3,600 crore, and ask the Centre to contribute the remaining Rs 3,600 crore," he said.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a separate ministry dedicated to the development of Kalyana Karnataka, fulfilling a longstanding demand.

“We have committed Rs 5,000 crore annually for the development of Kalyana Karnataka. We have provided the amount this year. However, since the constitutional amendment granting special status to the region was passed a decade ago, no financial support has been provided from the Central government. We have passed a resolution to urge the Central Government also to release Rs 5,000 crore,” Siddaramaiah added.

In addition, the Cabinet decided to fill about 17,439 vacant posts in stages.

“All the projects I announced for Kalyana Karnataka in the budget were approved today,” the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, addressing reporters, said that the Cabinet also approved measures for the protection and development of key heritage sites under the tourism department, from Anubhava Mantapa to Anjanadri Betta, in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

"Tourism minister HK Patil had brought it before the cabinet today. The cabinet approved today," he said.

The state government has also decided to establish 45 new Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 31 new Community Health Centres (CHCs), and upgrade 9 CHCs to Taluk Hospitals, while 2 existing Taluk Hospitals will be elevated to District Hospitals.